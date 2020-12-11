‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect and a partner identified by Fort Lauderdale police

Fort Lauderdale police detectives identified two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man and the wounding of two others near a bus terminal in the city in October.

On Friday, police said Kimani Brown, 22, and Shaniyah Kressin, 16, are wanted in connection with the shooting across the street from the Broward Central Bus Terminal at 101 NW First Ave. that left 28-year-old Davonta Gaines dead.

Fort Lauderdale police identified Kimani Brown (left) and Shaniyah Kressin (right) as the shooter and accomplice, respectively, behind a fatal shooting near the Broward Central Bus Terminal Cops in October.

Detectives say Brown is considered “armed and dangerous” and “anyone making contact with him is urged to use extreme caution.”

Police say Brown has ties to Hollywood while Kressin is known to have ties to Pensacola.

Detectives ask that if anyone has information on where to find Brown or Kressin they are “strongly encouraged” to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org or to call their local police department.

Details of the shooting

This is what happened on Oct. 17, according to Fort Lauderdale police:

At about 2:10 p.m. that Saturday, a woman — now identified as Kressin by police — spoke briefly with one of three people, identified as Gaines, across the street from the Broward Central Bus Terminal, police said.

Kressin, police say, crossed the street to the terminal, where she spoke to a man they say was the shooter. When Gaines walked into the terminal, the shooter — now identified as Brown — fired at him and two bystanders were also hit by bullets, according to police reports.

Detectives released surveillance video that they say shows Brown and Kressin running toward Riverwalk along the New River waterway in Fort Lauderdale. The pair got into a nearby car and drove off.

The three shooting victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. The two bystanders had non-life-threatening injuries but Gaines died that Saturday night at the hospital.

You can also call detectives Sgt. Steve Novak at 954-828-5556 or Michael Benson at 954-828-6561 if you have information.