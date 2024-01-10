‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect captured after shooting in Newton County

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has found a suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

Investigators say they believe Thomas Ray “TR” Crowe was involved in a shooting on Womack Road on Tuesday in Covington.

They put out a BOLO for Crowe on Wednesday afternoon. Several hours later, they announced that he had been captured.

Deputies say Crowe was considered “armed and dangerous.”

The only details that authorities have shared with Channel 2 Action News is that a victim was airlifted to the hospital in unknown condition.

