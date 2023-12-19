‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after man shot to death near gaming machines in Griffin

Griffin police are looking for an “armed and dangerous” suspect accused of gunning down a man at a gas station.

Now, the suspected shooter’s grandmother is urging him to turn himself in to police, worried he’ll be killed by police if he doesn’t.

Police said they were called out to the Shell at 930 W Taylor Street around 1:54 a.m. in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man shot by the video game machines.

Paramedics transported the victim to Spalding Regional, where he died from his injuries. Police have not released the victim’s name.

Griffin police said they quickly identified a suspect as 21-year-old My’Keion Yates.

Now, My’Keion Yates’ grandmother, Willie Mae Yates, says she’s concerned for his safety and wants him to turn himself in.

“They got you out here talking about you dangerous. You ain’t that type of person. Please, please turn yourself in. Please. Please. Please turn yourself in,” she said to Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Ms. Yates hopes her only grandson hears her plea, saying it’s important he listen for his own safety.

“Please do this for your grandmomma. I love you. Do it for me please if you don’t do it for nobody else,” she begged.

Police said the victim was shot while playing a video game at a gas station Tuesday morning.

“It would appear at this time that the individuals did have knowledge of each other. They did engage into a conversation prior to shots being fired,” Investigator Richard Powell told Jones.

Police say the victim fired back in self-defense, but they weren’t sure if Yates was hit. Officers say Yates drove off in a black 2021 Nissan Altima with Georgia tag SEW9844.

They said Yates is armed and dangerous and are urging the public to be careful if they see him. Anyone who sees Yates is asked not to approach him, but to instead call 911.

“Any contact, we’re just asking folks to reach out to local law enforcement so he can be taken into custody,” Powell explained.

The words armed and dangerous scares Yates’ grandmother. She doesn’t want police to kill her grandson, that’s why she said making this plea to him was so important.

“I don’t know what happened. I wasn’t there. But I need him to turn himself in because I don’t want the police to kill him,” she explained.

Yates faces multiple charges, including malice murder and pointing a pistol at another person.

Police haven’t released the name of the victim. They say they are waiting until next of kin have been notified,

