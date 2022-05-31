‘Armed and dangerous’ teen turns himself in to police following deadly shooting

Police say an “armed and dangerous” teen who shot and killed a man in Sandy Springs, has turned himself in to police.

Officers said Jamari “PeeWee” Marable, 17, was involved in a fight at an apartment building on Roswell Road on May 23. Police said Marable shot a 21-year-old multiple times. The victim, identified as Jazhae Marshall, died.

Marable is a student at North Springs High School.

According to police, the shooting was not random and was the result of a domestic incident. Investigators said the deadly shooting happened in front of a 12-year-old child.

Sandy Springs police said Marable turned himself in to police on Saturday and is currently being held without bail at the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and cruelty to children.

