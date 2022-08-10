‘Armed and dangerous’ teenager wanted after shooting at Midlands bar, SC deputies say

A search is underway for an “armed and dangerous” teenager wanted after a recent shooting at a Midlands bar, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Daizhan Perry, 19, is facing an attempted murder charge following a July 29 shooting at Calvin’s Place, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s at 7995 Camden Highway in Rembert, between Interstate 20 and Shaw Air Force Base.

Information about how Perry was connected to the shooting was not available.

Daizhan Perry is wanted on an attempted murder charge, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, or the number of people involved in the shooting.

No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

Perry should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office described Perry as a 5-foot-9, 135-pound teen with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Perry is asked to call 911, and those with information on Perry or the shooting are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Perry, a Rembert resident, is out on a $12,500 bond from a April 29 arrest on a drug charge, Sumter County court records show.

In 2020, Perry pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree assault & battery in addition to robbery from a December 2019 arrest, according to court records.