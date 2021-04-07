Armed & dangerous trio sought after two people are killed inside car, SC cops say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noah Feit
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men — called armed and dangerous — after two people were shot and killed Tuesday.

Timmonsville residents Raheim Rajuan Taylor, 27, and Johnathan Antwan Boone, 18, along with Lake City’s Kadeem Cleveland McFadden, 21, are considered persons of interest, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a news release.

The trio might be connected to the shooting deaths of Malik Askins and Lydia Thompson, whose bodies were found in a bullet-riddled car, according to the release. The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened on U.S. 76 near Timmonsville, which is about 70 miles east of Columbia.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said autopsies for the 24-year-old Askins and 18-year-old Thompson will be on Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, WMBF reported.

Taylor, Boone, and McFadden are all wanted on outstanding arrest warrants involving previous violent crimes, but as of Wednesday afternoon there are no charges pending against the three related to Tuesday’s shooting, sheriff’s office spokesman Major Michael Nunn told The State.

Taylor is wanted for attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to the release. The sheriff’s office described Taylor as a 6-foot, 150-pound man.

Boone is wanted for four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, Nunn said. The sheriff’s office described Boone as a 5-8, 128-pound man.

McFadden is wanted for three counts of attempted murder; unlawful carrying of a pistol; pointing and presenting a firearm; and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release. The sheriff’s office described McFadden as a 6-1, 190-pound man.

Taylor, Boone, and McFadden should not be approached, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on them and the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Former college track coach accused of trying to trick athletes into sending him nude photos

    Steve Waithe, who has coached at schools in Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, was taken into custody Wednesday on cyberstalking and wire fraud charges.

  • The CDC director said the coronavirus variant first found in the UK is now the dominant strain in the US

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky made the comment while speaking at a COVID-19 task force press conference on Wednesday.

  • After 22nd sexual misconduct lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, Texans issue statement

    Watson remains under investigation with the Houston Police Department.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • Beyond the Pandemic: London's financial hub seeks a rebirth

    On the surface, London’s financial district appears to be a shell of its former self. Developers of the tower, called 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space. When the coronavirus struck, nearly 540,000 workers vanished almost overnight from the business hub, known as the City of London, or simply “the City.”

  • GM is working on an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck

    General Motors confirmed Tuesday an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck is in the works for its Detroit plant.

  • A paper cowboy rides out his quarantine in Australian hotel

    By Day 3 of being confined to his Australian hotel room for quarantine, David Marriott was getting bored. Using the good quality paper bags his food was delivered in each day, Marriott, an art director on TV commercials, began fashioning an outfit. The creative world Marriott made inside his Brisbane hotel room became more intricate by the day as he added plot lines in video clips he posted online.

  • Indonesia landslides death toll rises to 140, dozens missing

    The death toll from mudslides in eastern Indonesia has risen to 140 with dozens still missing, officials said Wednesday, as rain continued to pound the region and hamper the search. East Flores district on Adonara island suffered the highest losses with 67 bodies recovered so far and six missing. On nearby Lembata island, the downpour triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja sent solidified lava from a volcanic eruption in November to crash down on more than a dozen villages, killing at least 32 and leaving 35 unaccounted for, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

  • Vaccine passports: the controversial pandemic measure, explained

    What’s the story? Boris Johnson has confirmed the Government is considering a rollout of Covid status certificates – or what have already become popularly known as “vaccine passports”. In a press conference on Monday night, the Prime Minister said that some form of Covid certification will remain “a feature of our lives” until the pandemic is over. For now, the plans are only intended for people travelling abroad, and ministers have ruled out introducing them in pubs, restaurants and shops before step four of the roadmap, which takes place on June 21 at the earliest. The “certificate” the Government plans to use will not only prove vaccine status: it could also contain information about a recent negative test, or whether the person wielding it has antibodies from a previous Covid infection that could leave them immune to catching the virus again. But critics of the idea say that it could lead to a "two-tier" Britain, with some allowed out of their homes to enjoy the easing of restrictions, and others left waiting for their turn in the vaccine rollout. Others say vaccine passports are just another form of ID card, and object to the idea that the Government would restrict the public’s movements based on what is essentially their medical record. The Government has acknowledged that there are ethical and legal concerns about passporting, and says it will consider various objections to the policy during its review. But Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, said yesterday it would be “remiss” of ministers not to at least consider a scheme that might allow the public “to take our lives back”. Over the weekend, The Telegraph reported that Michael Gove has promised sceptics of the scheme a vote in Parliament, making it possible the Government could be defeated in the Commons. At least 41 Tory MPs have said they would vote against Covid certificates, and Labour yesterday signalled it would do the same if concessions are not made to avoid “discrimination” in shops and hospitality, if the scheme was used there. The SNP is reportedly open to the idea of supporting the plans – and Nicola Sturgeon has called for a “grown-up” debate about them. The Liberal Democrats have said they would vote against the Government in any Commons division. Looking back Much of the opposition to vaccine passports flows from the fact that ministers have previously denied they would ever introduce such a scheme, then promptly rowed back on that promise. In February, Mr Zahawi said the Government had “no plans” to introduce Covid certificates domestically because they would be “discriminatory”, adding: “That’s not how we do things in the UK”. Now, the Government’s latest trial of large events – including a club night, comedy gig and the FA Cup Final – will use a prototype of the certificate scheme to see if it works. That has made some people very angry. So angry, in fact, that the comedy gig the Government was using to trial some of its measures has had to be cancelled following what the venue described as a “hate campaign” against it. The gig itself was not planning to use any form of vaccine passport. Although the UK is further ahead in its vaccine rollout and lockdown roadmap than most countries, there is some international precedent for similar schemes. In Israel, customers already have to prove their vaccine status on an app to use gyms and hotels. China has built a vaccine passport system into WeChat, its most popular social network, and Denmark has developed a "Coronapas" system granting access to hairdressers, restaurants and cinemas for immunised citizens. Ministers have also pointed out that some form of vaccine passport has been needed for international travel for some time – through the Yellow Fever card, for instance. Some healthcare staff are also asked to have a vaccine for Hepatitis B, especially if they are dealing with patients’ blood, but that requirement is just NHS policy rather than law. Anything else? While the core of this debate is about high-minded arguments over civil liberties, much of the discussion so far has been about what exactly the passports will be used for. And the truth is that we don’t yet know exactly why people might need a Covid certificate. It seems very likely that one will be needed for international travel, but almost everyone in this debate agrees that is unavoidable, especially if it is the governments of other countries that require them. Ministers have ruled out their use in pubs, restaurants and shops – for now – but have repeatedly refused to say that they would never be used there. Labour argues that the guidelines on the certificates published by the Government leave the door open for passports being required in “Next or H&M”, which has never been discussed by officials but could be introduced later. Other Labour sources questioned whether developing an app is a good use of public money, since the last time the NHS tried to build an app to trace the virus it was hugely expensive and didn’t work. Not much has been said about the use of the certificates in care homes, but we know that at least one provider has been trialling a scheme to keep residents safe. That raises the prospect of elderly relatives being put in a position where their grandchildren can’t visit because they haven’t yet been offered a jab. Hospitality industry sources told the Refresher that pubs and restaurants are concerned that their customers could need passports later this year – adding huge costs for venues and potentially driving business away. Several private companies have been involved in developing the technology and trialling it in settings around the UK, which some think runs the risk of cronyism and wastage. The Refresher take The vaccine passports debate is only really just getting started, and we won’t know much more about what the scheme will actually involve or where it will be used for some months. In the meantime, opposition parties must carefully position themselves such that they cannot be accused of either holding up the easing of lockdown or allowing the Government to take liberties with individual freedom. On the policy end, ministers and officials must find a way to implement the scheme, with various technical, data-related and ethical issues standing in their way. And once that is over, there could be a major Commons bunfight and the possibility of a Government defeat. It’s going to be an interesting few months. This was first published in The Telegraph's Refresher newsletter. For more facts and explanation behind the week’s biggest political stories, sign up to the Refresher here – straight to your inbox every Wednesday afternoon for free.

  • The Big 12 is on top again. Baylor dominates Gonzaga for first men’s basketball title

    The Baylor Bears can say the sweetest words in the sport: National champions

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.

  • Mitch McConnell told CEOs to 'stay out of politics' over the Georgia voting law, despite being one of the biggest recipients of corporate cash in Congress

    McConnell slammed the companies decrying Georgia's voting law - but he's a top recipient of CEOs' cash.

  • Russell returns with 25 points; Wolves beat Kings 116-106

    D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points in his return from knee surgery and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 116-106 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Anthony Edwards scored 19 points for Minnesota and started the Timberwolves’ push in the fourth after the teams went back and forth for three quarters.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asked a judge to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the judge in the District of Columbia assigned to the case.

  • After sex crime with inmate, Columbia man is arrested and fired, prison officials say

    The Columbia man was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, and faces a decade behind bars if convicted.

  • US Air Force's new F-15EX fighter aircraft finally has a name

    The Air Force officially rolled out its new F-15EX fighter jet and announced the name, which is closely related to the plane's predecessors.

  • Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan. Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them." Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." More stories from theweek.comGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPFox News' new comedy show bombs on Twitter but draws strong ratings

  • Jillian Michaels says she 'slows aging' by eating healthy and exercising no more than 2 hours a week, and experts say she's onto something

    While a healthy diet and active lifestyle can improve longevity, limiting stress and good relationships are just as important, Dr. Noelle Reid said.

  • Andrew Giuliani says he plans to run for New York governor against Cuomo

    Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump White House staffer and the son of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, told the Washington Examiner he plans to run for governor of New York in 2022.Why it matters: Despite a flood of sexual misconduct allegations and a federal investigation into his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still expected to run for reelection next year. A Cuomo-Giuliani matchup would set up a clash between two of the most prominent political families in New York.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free What they're saying: "Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back," Giuliani told the Washington Examiner. "I think I'm the right candidate, and this is the right time to help change New York State, and we've got a playbook that works," he added."It just shows how terribly Cuomo has run the state into the ground and the truth is the assembly in State Senate is to blame as well."Between the lines: Giuliani's bid for the governor's mansion has been encouraged by conservative donors and political figures, and would have the backing of former President Trump, a source tells the Examiner.He hopes to "challenge Cuomo’s handling of crime, taxes, education, and the mutiny of New Yorkers from the state," the Examiner notes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • McConnell to CEOs: 'Stay out of politics.' Republicans threaten businesses opposing Georgia voting law

    “My advice to the corporate CEOs of America is to stay out of politics," Republican leader Mitch McConnell said of the Georgia voting law dispute.