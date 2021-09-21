Armed and dangerous: Two McDowell suspects sought in connection to Havaco homicide

Sep. 21—WELCH — Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a murder in McDowell County.

The victim, an adult male, was found around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the Havaco area, McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy said.

Muncy said a man and woman are being sought in connection with the crime.

The male suspect is Kobe Rashawn Brown, 23, of Havaco. He is described as being Black, with black hair and brown eyes. His height is 6 foot, 1 inch, and his weight is 168 pounds. His last known address was Jed Bottom Road in Havaco.

The female suspect is Raquel Deshowna Adams, 34, of Welch. She is described as being Black, with black hair and brown eyes. Her height is 5 foot, 4 inches, and her weight is 153 pounds. Her last known address was Little Egypt Road in Welch.

Muncy said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

"There is a motive for the crime, but it is not being released at this time," Muncy said.

Muncy said warrants have been obtained for the arrest of the two suspects.

The identity of the victim was not released Monday night as authorities were still notifying family.

Anyone with information on the crime or the location of the suspects is asked to contact the McDowell County 911 center at 304-436-4106.