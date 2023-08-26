‘Armed and dangerous white supremacist’ sex offender arrested in N.H., U.S. Marshal says

Authorities have arrested an “armed and dangerous white supremacist” and convicted sex offender in New Hampshire who was wanted on a parole warrant, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Christopher Palermo, 57, of Danbury, was arrested by Wilmot Police and state police on Saturday afternoon on Kearsarge Valley Road in Wilmot, Deputy U.S. Marshal Andrew Grillo said in a statement.

Palermo, who was convicted in 2012 for aggravated felonious sexual assault on a minor, may now be facing sex offender registration violation and firearms charges, Grillo said.

The arrest marks the end of a weeks-long investigation initiated by the New Hampshire Department of Corrections and overseen by the U.S. Marshals Service – New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force, Grillo said.

At 1:20 p.m., Wilmot Police and state troopers closed in Kearsarge Valley Road and approached a residence. Palermo was found outside “and was immediately compliant with officers’ orders,” Grillo said.

Palermo is prohibited from carrying a firearm and must register as a sex offender following his earlier conviction, Grillo said.

After Saturday’s arrest, authorities found firearms on the premises, Grillo said. A sex offender registration search also showed that Palermo never reported to State Police to register as a sex offender after being released from jail earlier this year.

State and local police assisted U.S. Marshals with their investigation.

“Our law enforcement partnerships are our most vital tool to keeping our communities safe in New Hampshire. Thank you to the State Troopers and Wilmot Police Department for demonstrating that commitment,” U.S. Marshal William Hart Jr. said in a statement.

Wilmot is a small town in Merrimack County, with a population was 1,407 during the 2020 census. The town is northwest of Concord, and west of Laconia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

