Armed Daytona man charged with attempted murder during 1 of 2 convenience store robberies

A Daytona Beach man is in jail accused of robbing two convenience stores and trying to kill the owner of one by firing a shot that struck a wall near the man, Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Cameo Reid, 18, was in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday without bail. He was charged with attempted felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, discharging a firearm in public, kidnapping, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed firearm.

According to the sheriff's office, Reid was seen on surveillance video on Nov. 23 leaving the parking lot of the Kelly's Food Mart at 1000 Derbyshire Road at 1 p.m.

Detectives said an employee working the convenience store register reported that a masked suspect, later identified as Reid who confessed to the crime, came behind the counter, showed a firearm he had in his waistband, prevented her from escaping, took her phone and told her to be quiet or else he’d hurt her.

Reid took cash and other items and left just as the store owner was coming through the door. The owner began to follow him until he turned and fired one shot, hitting the building. The owner ducked and fled back inside when the bullet hit the wall near him, the sheriff's office said.

Store surveillance cameras captured video of Reid and a white Hyundai Santa Fe leaving the area. One spent 9mm shell casing was found at the scene.

Once the registered owner of the vehicle was identified, sheriff's detectives assisted by Daytona Beach police went to the home where Reid answered the door, deputies said.

As the investigation into the robbery continued, Daytona Beach police stopped the Hyundai Santa Fe and Reid was driving it. Hanging from the turn signal handle was a distinct black-and-white COVID mask that matched one used in another robbery Monday at the Stop N Save Food and Beverage store at 1096 Mason Ave.

Reid was arrested for driving with a suspended license and when interviewed, he confessed to both robberies in the Daytona Beach area, the sheriff's office said.

He also confessed to firing a shot at the owner of Kelly’s Food Mart to scare him, not to kill him, deputies said.

Daytona Beach detectives executed a search warrant at Reid's home and recovered a 9mm handgun hidden in a toilet. The rounds in the magazine were the same brand as the shell casing recovered from the scene at Kelly’s Food Mart, according to the sheriff's office.

