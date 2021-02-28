Armed domestic abuse suspect identified as 37-year-old Duluth man

Feb. 28—The domestic abuse suspect who shot and killed K-9 Luna of the Duluth Police Department Thursday night has been identified as David "Pogo" Joseph Wayne Conwell, according to an obituary placed with the News Tribune.

The obituary describes his death as taking place Friday "in an altercation with police." Law enforcement officers were also heard speaking to a person named David on loudspeakers during the standoff.

Conwell, 37, of Duluth, had felony warrants and refused to surrender when Duluth police responded to a report of domestic abuse around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Lincoln Park. Late Friday afternoon, nearly 20 hours later, the armed suspect died on the scene in a house on the 2300 block of West Fourth Street. No human officers were injured in the standoff.

The woman who was in the house was able to escape with police assistance early in the standoff.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an investigation on the incident and will provide more information after a preliminary investigation.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office felony warrant list, a judge issued warrants for Conwell's arrest in April 2020 related to a violation or probation warrant connected to second-degree assault charges. In October 2020 a judge issued two more warrants for failure to appear at a hearing.

In 2004, when Conwell was 24 years old, the Sixth District Court in Duluth sentenced him to 21 months in prison for second-degree assault, according to court documents.

"David ... will be greatly missed by his mother, his family and his friends," the obituary read.