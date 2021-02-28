Armed domestic abuse suspect identified as 37-year-old Duluth man

Feb. 28—The domestic abuse suspect who shot and killed K-9 Luna of the Duluth Police Department Thursday night has been identified as David "Pogo" Joseph Wayne Conwell, according to an obituary placed with the News Tribune.

A release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued on Saturday afternoon also confirmed Conwell's name and reports he died of multiple gunshot wounds from St. Louis County Sheriff's Office personnel.

The obituary describes his death as taking place Friday "in an altercation with police." Law enforcement officers were also heard speaking to a person named David on loudspeakers during the standoff.

Conwell, 37, of Duluth, had felony warrants and refused to surrender when Duluth police responded to a third-party report of domestic abuse around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Fourth Street in Lincoln Park. At an unspecified point after Duluth police officers responded, Conwell fatally shot K-9 Luna while officers were searching the home. The Duluth Tactical Response Team was dispatched to the scene and a standoff ensued.

Ten hours into the standoff, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team took over the scene and it was their personnel who shot Conwell at approximately 4 p.m., according to the BCA release.

No human officers were injured in the standoff.

The woman who was in the house was able to escape with police assistance early in the standoff.

PREVIOUSLY Domestic abuse suspect shot, killed, following standoff in Duluth

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an investigation on the incident and will provide more information, including the names of law enforcement personnel who used force, after a preliminary investigation.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office felony warrant list, a judge issued warrants for Conwell's arrest in April 2020 related to a violation or probation warrant connected to second-degree assault charges. In October 2020 a judge issued two more warrants for failure to appear at a hearing.

In 2004, when Conwell was 24 years old, the Sixth District Court in Duluth sentenced him to 21 months in prison for second-degree assault, according to court documents.

This article was updated at 5:28 p.m. on Feb. 27 with information from a release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It was originally posted at 3:45 p.m.