Armed drones shot down over northern Iraqi airport where US forces are based

CAIRO (Reuters) - Three armed drones were shot down on Tuesday over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where U.S. forces and other international forces are stationed, in two separate attacks, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attacks, the latest in a series on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria as tensions soar in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war.

The defence system at a military base near the airport successfully defended against the drones, the statement said. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, a U.S. Defense Department official said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani has pledged to pursue those responsible for recent attacks on three military bases in Iraq hosting international coalition advisers, including Ain al-Asad in western Iraq, a military base near Baghdad's international airport and Harir in Erbil.

(Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Nick Macfie)