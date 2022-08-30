Armed DUI suspect arrested in Tukwila after short pursuit

A man was arrested with a gun after a DUI stop and a short pursuit in Tukwila on Monday night, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

On Aug. 28, an officer attempted to stop a car for a DUI investigation in the 13900 block of Tukwila International Boulevard.

Rather than pulling over, the driver fled in the car, sideswiping another car and crashing in the 3100 block of South 114th Street, where he ended up in the front yard of a home.

The man fled the car on foot, and after a K9 track, he was located in the backyard of a home on Military Road South, where he was arrested.

Officers found a gun on the man when he was arrested.

The man was booked into the King County Jail on charges of eluding, unlawful possession of a firearm, DUI and hit and run.