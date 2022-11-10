‘Armed encounter’ ends with officer shooting and killing teen, North Carolina cops say

An “armed encounter” ended with an officer shooting and killing a teenage boy in Eastern North Carolina, officials said.

Now, an officer with the Jacksonville Police Department has been put on administrative leave as the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation looks into the shooting, according to Chief Mike Yaniero.

The 17-year-old boy died after police said they tried to make a traffic stop at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department witnessed a vehicle passing vehicles in the center turn lane and make a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic,” Yaniero said during a news conference that was posted to Facebook. “The officers turned on their lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed on White Street.”

Near the car, officials said there was an “armed encounter.” A Jacksonville police officer then fired his gun at someone who had been inside the car.

The person was taken to a hospital, where he died from shooting-related injuries. In an email, state investigators told McClatchy News the person who died was 17 years old.

“This is a tragedy for all involved,” Yaniero said during the news conference. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

The chief didn’t share many other details about the shooting but said, “One other firearm was recovered at the scene.” Officials say they expect to review their policies and will release additional information once it becomes available.

“We understand and appreciate the public’s concern whenever an officer is faced with a difficult, split-second decision to defend himself and others against an armed subject,” Yaniero told reporters, adding that he consulted with the district attorney’s office and would have state investigators handle the shooting case.

Jacksonville is roughly 120 miles southeast of Raleigh and is home to the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base.

