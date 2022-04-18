‘Armed and extremely dangerous’ teen wanted for killing 2 men, Richland Co. deputies say

A search is underway for a teenager who was called “armed and extremely dangerous” and is accused of killing two men, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Trev’von Pinckney is being sought, accused of shooting Richard Boineau and Lance Scott, who died at the scene of a Columbia apartment complex, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The Columbia residents were 50 and 42 years old, respectively, according to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

A third person was shot multiple times but survived the incident, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on that person’s condition was not available.

The shooting happened April 12 at Creekside at Huntington Apartments, in the 7600 block of Hunt Club Road, according to the release. That’s in the area near Decker Boulevard and Two Notch Road, about a mile and a half from Richland Northeast High School.

At about 10 a.m., deputies said they responded to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting and discovered the three victims.

There is no word on a motive for the gunfire.

Deputies said they believe Pinckney has a network of friends and family who are helping him to avoid being taken into custody by law enforcement officers.

The sheriff’s department said Pinckney should not be approached, and anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.

Anyone with information on Pinckney or his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.