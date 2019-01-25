A group of heavily armed FBI agents stormed Roger Stone's Florida home on Friday morning, as seen in a dramatic CNN video.

Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump, is accused by a federal grand jury of lying about the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Law enforcement vehicles with flashing lights, but without sirens, are seen parked nearby Stone's Fort Lauderdale home shortly after 6 a.m. ET Friday, CNN reports. The network has aired the footage multiple times Friday.

About a dozen officers outfitted with flashlights, bullet-proof vests and tactical gear surrounded the home.

Start the day smarter: Get USA TODAY's Daily Briefing in your inbox

More: Roger Stone, a longtime Donald Trump associate, arrested and charged with obstruction, witness tampering

More: Who is Roger Stone?

In the video, an agent is heard pounding on the door and announcing "FBI! Open the door!" Then, he shouts "FBI! Warrant!"

The door opens and a shadow that appears to be Stone can be seen. CNN reports Stone answered the door wearing his glasses and sleepwear.

This type of surprise arrest is unusual, as no other person tied to this investigation, including Trump's former chairman Paul Manafort, has been arrested in this way, CNN reports.

Stone will make an initial appearance in federal court at 11 a.m. Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

“FBI. Open the door.”



Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/5QHKDB2mfA pic.twitter.com/UeKo7CmXWo



— CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2019

More: Read the full indictment against Roger Stone

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Armed FBI agents storm Roger Stone's home in CNN video of his arrest