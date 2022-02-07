Armed Florida man tries to rob bank wearing Sonic the Hedgehog mask

A Florida man in a Sonic the Hedgehog mask tried to rob a bank with a hammer.

The West Volusia Beacon reported that the bizarre bank heist occurred on 2 February at the Florida Credit Union in DeLand, Florida.

Police were dispatched to respond to an "armed" robbery. The robber was armed with a hammer.

According to police, the man in the Sonic mask approached a bank teller with a hammer in hand and demanded money.

Witnesses told the police that the individual appeared to be male by the sound of their voice. The individual reportedly struck the teller's window while demanding cash.

DeLand Police: "On Wednesday, February 02, 2022, at approximately 1623 hours, officers from the DeLand Police Department were dispatched to Florida Credit Union (1735 N Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720) in reference to an armed robbery in progress ..."https://t.co/Z1n4dfe0f3 — West Volusia Beacon (@wvbeacon) February 4, 2022

A bank worker confronted the individual, prompting the robber to runaway on foot. The individual is reportedly still at large.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, carrying a black or green duffle bag, and wearing the Sonic the Hedgehog mask.

No money was stolen and no one was hurt as a result of the incident.

"Everybody is safe, nothing was taken, and local police are on it," Brian Leatherman, the credit union's executive, told Kotaku.

Police attempted to hunt the individual down, even enlisting the use of a helicopter in their pursuit.