Armed Florida woman invades ex-boyfriend's house while he was in the bathroom, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after entering her ex-boyfriend's house, threatening him with a gun and stealing cash from his dresser, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Kiarra Strickland, 33, was arrested and charged with home invasion/robbery with a firearm after the incident that unfolded on Tuesday in Palm Coast, an arrest affidavit said.

At around 9:20 a.m., Strickland drove up to her ex-boyfriend's house with her three children in the car, deputies said. Witnesses said they saw her two daughters in the backseat, while her son was in the front seat.

Strickland allegedly grabbed a black, semi-automatic pistol from the passenger seat, the same area where her son was sitting, and made her way inside the home, the report said.

The door was unlocked for an uninvolved friend, the report said.

Strickland's boyfriend was in the bathroom when he heard the front door open, but he didn't know who it was until Strickland appeared in his bedroom.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

"You got anything for me?" she asked him while pointing a gun at him, according to the affidavit.

"No," the man replied.

Strickland made her way to the top left drawer of his dresser and grabbed between $50 and $100 in cash; she knew he kept cash in this drawer.

The two were in a "short-term romantic relationship" that ended in September, the affidavit said. Strickland and her three children lived at the home, but haven't been in contact since their relationship ended. The man has since changed the locks.

After Strickland grabbed the cash, she got in her car and sped off, according to deputies.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Deputies also caught up with Strickland's son at school, according to the affidavit. He said his mom drove him directly to school that morning, but "appeared to be nervous and scared while speaking to law enforcement," the affidavit added. The boy's attendance pass had an entry time of 9:32 a.m.

Ring camera surveillance from neighbors was in line with the victim and witness' accounts, the affidavit said.

An arrest warrant was issued and Strickland was found at her house in Palm Coast and placed under arrest, deputies said. A search warrant was served and the gun and stolen cash were also recovered. Strickland ultimately admitted to the crime and was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where she remains held without bond.

"Not controlling your anger and then committing a crime to settle a score will get you arrested and a bed at the Green Roof Inn every time," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a press release. "And, she’s off the list for being the mother of the year by taking her children along with her to a home invasion that could have turned deadly. I commend our team that worked throughout the day and night to quickly solve this case and arrest the offender."