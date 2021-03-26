Armed forces to adopt 'Premier League-style training' to improve fitness

Danielle Sheridan
The Royal Marines paid the England Football team a surprise visit in their changing room at St Georges Park in June 2017 - Royal Navy

The Armed Forces are to adopt Premier League-style training methods to improve the performance of servicemen and women, The Telegraph has learnt.

Traditional military drills such as completing distance runs under an allotted time are to be downgraded in favour of a new data-driven approach "specifically tailored" to individuals.

The Telegraph understands the programmes will be akin to how elite athletes are monitored with output and data measured "like never before" to help troops improve their mental and physical resilience on the battlefield.

Insiders say the move to "Premier League-style training" will also help soldiers lengthen their military careers by avoiding "blokes in their 30s needing hip replacements".

The change was referenced in the Defence Command Paper recently published as part of the Government's Integrated Review.

In the document, it states the health of the Armed Forces would be improved by harnessing “the lessons from elite sport and performance coaching”.

One defence source said the collected data will help create a "specifically tailored" package for individuals to improve certain areas of training, which it is hoped will help them "get over the hurdle" of completing difficult tasks.

The Centre for Army Leadership will draw on already established links with England's rugby and cricket teams as well as the League Managers Association as it pursues the initiative.

Elite athletes already have their data analysed through training sessions by wearing GPS vests which collates information such as their heart rate, average speed and total distance ran.

Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling was put through his paces - Royal Navy
Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling was put through his paces - Royal Navy

Johnny Mercer, Defence Minister for People and Veterans, said he was “serious about ensuring our personnel are both mentally and physically fit”.

He told The Telegraph: “The Defence Command Paper seeks to work collaboratively with elite sports professionals to bring lessons they’ve learned about attitudes, physical capability and teamwork to Defence.

In return, we will continue to share our best practice with the industry so that we can build relationships for the future.

“We will also be exploring new ways of measuring the physical aptitude of our personnel and maximise the use of data to create innovative training programmes. This will keep personnel ahead of the curve in developing their health and wellbeing.”

It comes after much consternation following the publication of the Command Paper, which revealed Army cuts would mean Britain has the fewest troops in more than 300 years as the number of fully trained soldiers falls to 72,500.

The paper followed the Integrated Review, which made no secret of the Government's intention to fight "future wars" with a focus on cyber conflict, space and robotics over the next ten years, as well as a commitment to have a more forward deployed presence.

Robert Clark, Defence Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and a physical training instructor in the British Army Reserve, said: “Amongst concern of troop reductions this welcome development shows an investment into our people’s health, fitness and wellbeing.”

Mr Clark added that the military were “moving away from traditional methods to Premier League style training" that will mean “you can train longer in a career, rather than having blokes in their 30s needing hip replacements”.

He said: “This training system, centered on strength and conditioning, flexibility and mobility, leads to reduced injuries and an increased operational effectiveness - crucial if the Army wishes to maintain a more forward deployed presence in the world.”

In 2020 Son Heung-min, the Tottenham Hotspur forward, completed a three-week stint of national service in South Korea finishing top out of a total of 157 people in his class.

