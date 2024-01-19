Armed forces lives 'at risk if MoD does not renew out-of-date medical equipment'

The PAC report found that there are long-standing weaknesses in the management of supplies and spares used by the UK’s Armed Forces - MATT CARDY/GETTY

The lives of Armed Forces personnel on the front line are being put at risk if the Ministry of Defence (MoD) doesn’t fix outdated medical equipment, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has warned.

A report published on Friday by the PAC says that long-standing weaknesses remain in the management of supplies and spares, described as inventory, for immediate and potential use by the UK’s Armed Forces.

Problems arising from the management of inventory, which ranges from spare parts to repair equipment, to medical supplies and Guided Weapons Missiles and Bombs used on operations and training, could have “serious knock-on consequences for those serving in the armed forces”, the report, titled Improving Defence Inventory Management, found.

It accused the MoD of having failed to consider the needs of its medical operations when outsourcing procurement with the Team Leidos consortium, a $13 billion US defence, biomedical and engineering company, which “created significant risks for front-line personnel”.

The report said units had faced poor availability of medical inventory as a result and were supplied with items without the shelf life for longer deployments.

Despite the Royal Navy assessing the situation in 2022 as presenting a “significant risk to life” for its personnel if left unresolved, the report found that in 2023 performance for medical had still not improved to the required level.

It also highlighted serious issues with the MoD’s “outdated inventory management systems”. It cited the Navy’s base inventory system, which can record that an item is unserviceable, but not for what reason, which means the MoD does not know what degree of repair it may need to be useful.

Dame Meg Hillier MP, chairman of the PAC, said in the future, the MoD cannot be 'underprepared' for 'blind spots' in equipment supply - UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR/PA

The report also called for updates on measures the MoD is undertaking to improve the quality of its inventory data.

Another cause for concern within the MoD’s inventory management was that a contract for a £515 million programme to address data gaps was awarded to a large defence prime contractor without a competitive tendering process in 2020.

The PAC also cautioned that although a £2.5 billion project aimed at resolving historic issues faced in managing inventory was in place, it was “sceptical” about the MoD’s ability to “realise these complex and ambitious plans in time, given both its patchy track record and staffing gaps of around 25 per cent in the relevant programmes”.

It added: “Given that future conflicts may require sudden surges in demand and industrial capacity, which industry may need support to provide, the report also seeks information on how the Government intends to work with industry to ensure greater resilience in its inventory management.”

To address these challenges, the report said the MoD was reappraising the levels of stock it needs to hold and how it engages with industry to supply it.

It said: “Given the deteriorating international security situation, we would like to see a much greater sense of urgency from the MoD in addressing these supply challenges.”

However, it accepted the “scale of the challenge” the MoD faced regarding inventory management, as it has more than 640,000 types of inventory and more than 740 million individual items at a net book value of £11.8 billion.

Dame Meg Hillier MP, chairman of the PAC, said: “Our brave armed forces personnel put themselves in harm’s way in defence of our nation, and deserve to expect that the equipment they require to do so will be there when they need it. Our Committee warned over a decade ago of waste and fragmentation in the MoD’s supply systems, and our report finds that many of those problems remain unresolved and without the right powers to address them.”

She pressed the importance of turning “blind spots” into “sharp focus” as the world becomes “increasingly volatile and unpredictable”.

“The future must not find us underprepared,” she added.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.