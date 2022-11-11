​​Armed Forces of Ukraine appeal to Russian and Belarusian soldiers: Surrender!

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have called on servicemen of the regional joint force of Belarus and Russia to surrender and be taken into Ukrainian captivity.

Source: Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Military personnel of the Republic of Belarus: if you are still being forced to take part in Putin's war against the people of Ukraine, and if you have no choice but to carry out this criminal order by crossing the state border of Ukraine: stop as a unit, turn off your engines, unload your weapons, raise white flags, and wait to meet with representatives of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: The Ukrainian side guarantees that Belarusians can return to Belarus or have a decent life in Ukraine.

Belarusian weapons and military equipment will be stored in Ukraine in specialised warehouses and vehicle parks. Ukraine has pledged to return them when the war is over.

Russian soldiers are also being urged to surrender. They are guaranteed compliance with the Geneva Convention and will be able to return home when the war is over; otherwise, the occupiers can await their deaths.

Note:

On 11 November, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that all the occupation forces had left Kherson and crossed to the left bank of the Dnipro River without suffering any losses.

