Armed Forces of Ukraine break through first line of Russian defence in Kherson Oblast Kakhovka Operational Group

MONDAY, 29 AUGUST 2022

The Kakhovka Operational Group have published a video in which it is said that the Ukrainian army broke through the first line of Russian defence in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kakhovka Operational Group; Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Ukrainian Armed Forces; Dom TV channel

Quote: "The 109th regiment of the so-called ‘DPR’ (Donetsk People's Republic) has withdrawn from its positions in Kherson Oblast, and the Russian elite Airborne, who supported them, fled the battlefield."

Details:

The operational group also published a video in which a Russian soldier complains that the Ukrainian Forces have broken through the first line of defence in Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda's sources have confirmed a breakthrough by the Ukrainian forces.

Another source in the southern group of the Armed Forces noted that there had been a breakthrough in some areas of the first line of Russian defence, but "it's too early to say anything in particular yet because it's a large front."

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched offensive actions on many fronts in Ukraine's South," reports Nataliya Humenyuk, the head of the Joint Press Centre of the Security and Defence Forces Pivden (South).

