Armed Forces of Ukraine defeat Russian Marine Brigade General Staff

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:42

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed up to 85% of military personnel of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade (based in Sevastopol, Crimea).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "As a result of a successful operation conducted by the [Ukrainian] Defence Forces on the Kherson front, the enemy suffered significant losses among military personnel.

According to the available information, the 810th Separate Marine Brigade (based in Sevastopol) has lost up to 85% of its personnel.

The remaining soldiers are extremely demoralised and are en masse refusing to return to the area of active hostilities."

Background: The Ukrainian Defence Forces liberated over 20 towns and villages on 11 September. They are taking steps to establish full control over those towns and villages and to stabilise the situation there.

