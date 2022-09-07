Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy barge with Russians in Kherson Oblast Operational Command Pivden (South)

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:20

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a barge in Kherson Oblast with Russian personnel and equipment on board; the Russians are unable to repair the Kakhovka Bridge since it is being kept under fire control by Ukrainian defenders.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "When the enemy tried to establish an alternative crossing in the area of Hola Prystan, a barge with invaders and military equipment on board was destroyed. Fire control of the Kakhovka Bridge does not allow the enemy to conduct any maintenance."

Details: OC Pivden (South) also added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 30 invaders and destroyed 2 infantry assault vehicles. In the Beryslav district, a warehouse with Russian ammunition was destroyed.

Note: Earlier, OC Pivden (South) reported that all strategic bridges in Kherson Oblast were unfit for moving heavy vehicles, and the Southern Defence Forces have destroyed three Russian pontoon crossings.

