Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy invaders warehouse containing S-300 missiles used for attacking Kharkiv Zelenskyy

ALONA MAZURENKO — MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:35

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian defenders have destroyed a Russian warehouse from which the invaders took S-300 missile systems to attack Kharkiv.

Source: address by the President of Ukraine at the end of day 194 of the invasion

Quote: "And today I especially want to thank the warriors of one of our rocket artillery brigades, who with their accurate fire destroyed the very Russian depot from which the occupiers took S-300 missiles to bomb Kharkiv. MLRS is a good thing. Thank you, our heroes!

And the occupiers will definitely get a response for today’s missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, for the constant shelling of Zelenodolsk, shelling of Nikopol, Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts, Kharkiv Oblast, cities of Donbas and our entire territory."

Details: According to the President, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the invaders’ warehouses, bases, crossings and headquarters - consistently, very carefully and accurately. "The Russian army entered the territory of Ukraine without expecting resistance. And it will run away from here having no other hope of salvation," he said.

The President thanked the Ukrainian defenders, Intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territory who helped the army destroy the invaders’ facilities.

Reference: The M270 multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) is a multirole system on a tracked chassis that can be used as either MLRS or operative and tactical missile system.

It is sometimes referred to as "God’s finger" due to its devastating firepower.

Background:

In early June, the UK announced it would send Ukraine M270 MLRS, which can hit targets within a range of 80 km.

On 29 June, the Norwegian Defence Ministry promised to ensure that Ukraine would get extra MLRS from the UK, by providing three MLRS for the British to resupply their stocks.

On 15 July, the first M270 MLRS arrived in Ukraine.

On 29 July, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, released a video showing M270 MLRS being used in combat.

On 12 August, Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, reported that another batch of M270 MLRS had arrived in Ukraine.

