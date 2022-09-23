Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy seven enemy UAVs, including Iran's Shahed in one day

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — FRIDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:04

On 22 September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed seven UAVs that belonged to Russian invaders; four of them were the Iran-made Shahed kamikaze drones.

Source: Air Force Command on Facebook

Quote: "Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed seven air targets: three operational-tactical UAVs and four Iran-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, which the invaders mark as Heran-2."

Details: During the day, Ukrainian aircraft delivered up to 10 group airstrikes in various directions, as a result of which several dozen invaders were killed, and up to 20 units of armoured combat equipment, a platoon stronghold and other targets were destroyed. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit up to ten enemy air defence positions.

