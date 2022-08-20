The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the rare Russian radar complex "Zoopark-1" and tanks

IRYNA BALACHUK – SATURDAY, 20 AUGUST 2022, 14:35

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a video which shows a rare Russian radar complex "Zoopark-1" being destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and a video which demonstrates the process of destruction of Russian tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On 19 August in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Ukrainian forces destroyed a rare piece of the Russian ‘weapon which has no analogues in the world’ – the radar complex for reconnaissance and shooting control "Zoopark-1" and four pieces of automotive and armoured equipment."

Details: It is reported that a precise attack on the defined coordinates has completely disabled the equipment which made it possible to spot the Ukrainian artillery.

The General Staff also posted one more video which shows the Russian military equipment being destroyed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine didn’t report the exact time and location of the attack but joked that this was their "failed attempt to send Russian tankers into space" and that they "will try more".

