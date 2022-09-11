Armed Forces of Ukraine fire rockets containing instructions on how to surrender on Russians before advancing Ministry of Defence

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:37

Before continuing the counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces shoot at the occupiers with leaflet projectiles, which contain the instructions on how to surrender.

Source: Hanna Maliar, the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "[This is] one of the ways to conduct informational work with the enemy in the areas with no Internet connection – launching the leaflet projectiles.

Before advancing, our Defence Forces give the Russian occupiers one last chance to yield themselves prisoners. Otherwise, the only thing which awaits them on the Ukrainian land is death".

Details: Maliar published a video showing projectiles filled with leaflets, which call upon the occupiers to surrender and contain instructions on how to do it properly.

Each projectile contains 1500 such leaflets.

These projectiles are being launched from RM-70 Vampire multiple-launch rocket systems [122-mm MLRS provided by Czech Republic - ed.].



