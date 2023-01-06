Armed Forces of Ukraine hit Russian stationing point near Crimea, tens of soldiers injured General Staff

Ukrainska Pravda
On 5 January, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on the stationing point of the occupiers in the village of Havrylivka Druha in the south of Kherson Oblast, up to a hundred injured soldiers were taken to the hospital.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Havrylivka Druha, Kherson Oblast

Quote: "A strike on the Russian occupying forces in Havrylivka Druha in Kherson Oblast on 5 January 2023 was confirmed. At the moment, there is information that up to 100 injured soldiers were taken to local hospitals. The information concerning killed occupiers is being established."

Details: The Ukrainian aircraft launched an attack on the area of concentration of the Russian occupiers. The aftermath of the attack is being established. Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched attacks on two areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of Russians.

The occupiers launched 1 missile attack and 12 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems, including on the civil infrastructure of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The threat of further Russian aircraft and missile attacks remains all throughout Ukraine. In order to maintain their offensive potential and replenish losses, the occupiers continue to conduct mobilisation measures.

Russians concentrate their main efforts on the full siege of Donetsk Oblast within its administrative borders. They are conducting offensive action on the Bakhmut front and trying to strengthen their tactical positions on the Kupiansk, Lyman and Avdiivka fronts with no success. They hold the defence on other fronts.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no significant changes and no signs of the formation of offensive Russian units have been recorded. Russians maintain their military presence in the border areas.

On the Siversk and Slobozhan fronts, the occupiers launched attacks on areas near the settlements of Mykolaivka in Chernihiv Oblast and Strilecha, Krasne, Ambarne, Buhruvatka, Hatyshche, Zelene and Odradne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, 19 settlements were attacked by Russians, among them Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshchanka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, over 15 settlements were struck using tanks, mortars, tubed and rocket artillery, including Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russians launched attacks on the settlements of Avdiivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, the settlements of Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk Oblast were struck.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, districts of 16 settlements were attacked, among them Zelene Pole and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Shcherbaky and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On the Kherson front, Russians launched attacks on the civil infrastructure of the settlements of Chornobaivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka and Kherson. There were casualties among civilians.

