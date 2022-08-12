Armed Forces of Ukraine publishes video where they destroy Russian army ammunition depot and Grad MRL
YEVHEN KIZILOV – FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST 2022, 14:32
Ukrainian fighters have published a video in which the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy a Grad MLR and the enemy's ammunition depot in the Kherson region
Source: The Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: Firstly, the Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian BM-21 Grad MLR, and then aerial reconnaissance picked up activity in the undergrowth near the Grad and established that the occupiers had situated an ammunition depot nearby. As a result of the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the ammunition began detonating.
— ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 12, 2022
Background: Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a Russian army ammunition depot in the area of the village of Vesele, Kherson region, which is not far from Nova Kakhovka, had been destroyed by a Ukrainian missile attack.
