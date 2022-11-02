Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully operating in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while occupiers have personnel problems

The Russian invaders are looking for someone to fill vacant positions in their illegal "government" in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Wednesday, 2 November

Quote: "According to the updated information, as a result of the successful actions of the defence forces units in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, over the previous days, the occupiers brought about 100 seriously wounded [soldiers -ed.] to hospitals in Tokmak and Melitopol.

Due to the regular deaths of collaborators and their refusal to perform their duties, the enemy is holding competitions to fill vacant positions in the occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: In general, the Russian Federation is trying to hold the temporarily occupied territories, focusing its efforts on deterring the actions of the Ukrainian defence forces on certain fronts. The Russians are conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts.

Russian troops are attacking units of the defence forces along the contact line, carrying out fortification equipment along the borders on certain fronts, and conducting aerial reconnaissance. The invaders continue to strike critical infrastructure and civilian housing in violation of international humanitarian law, and the laws and customs of war.

Over the course of the day, the Russians carried out one missile and 12 air strikes. and more than 25 MLRS attacks.

At night, the Russian troops again attacked infrastructure facilities in Ukraine with missiles and Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack UAVs in the area of more than 15 settlements. Among them are Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, Uhledar and Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast, and Smila in Cherkasy Oblast.

There are no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The threat of new strikes and UAV attacks remains, particularly from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The Russians opened fire on other fronts:

on the Sivershchyna front - from mortars and tubed artillery, in the areas in and around the settlements of Hai and Senkivka, Chernihiv Oblast;

on the Slobozhanshchyna front - from mortars, tubed and rocket artillery, in the areas in and around the settlements of Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Hlyboka, Dvorichne, Kozacha Lopan and Krasne;

on the Kupiansk and Lyman front - from mortars, tubed and rocket artillery, in the areas in and around the settlements of Berestove, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Nadiia and Nevske;

on the Bakhmut front - from tanks, mortars, tubed and rocket artillery in the areas in and around the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Ivanhrad, Maiorsk, Rozdolivka, Opytne and Soledar;

on the Avdiivka front - from tanks, mortars, tubed and rocket artillery, in the areas in and around the settlements of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka and Pervomaiske;

on the Novopavlivka front - from tanks, mortars, tubed and rocket artillery in the areas in and around Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske, Pavlivka and Prechystivka settlements;

on the Zaporizhzhia front - from tanks, mortars, tubed and rocket artillery, in the areas in and around the settlements of Bilohiria, Huliaipole, Kamianske, Mala Tokmachka, Novopil, Novosilka, Orikhiv and Shcherbaky.

on the Pivdennyi Buh front, more than 15 settlements situated along the line of contact came under Russian fire.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out 20 strikes on Russian troops over the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian forces hit clusters of weapons and military equipment, as well as positions of the Russian air defence systems.

Ukraine’s Rocket and Artillery Forces hit three clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot and the other important sites used by the Russians in the course of the day.

Ukraine's confrontation with the Russian large-scale invasion continues for 252 days.

