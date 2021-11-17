Armed former Baltimore cop charged with kidnapping as search continues for his 2 daughters

York Area Regional Police have filed charges against an armed man who they say took his two young daughters and is considered dangerous.

The search continues for them today.

Robert Vicosa, 41, of Windsor Township, has been charged with kidnap to facilitate a felony, simple assault, and robbery-threat immediate serious injury.

Missing child Giana Vicosa

Missing child Aaminah Vicosa

Authorities continue to look for Vicosa and his two daughters, who are described to be in danger. Police have asked that anyone who sees them to call 911, as Vicosa is believed to be armed.

Officers responded Tuesday to a home in Windsor Township for reports of a man who took a woman hostage and forced her into the house, according to an affidavit of probable cause. He threatened her with a handgun and would not let her leave during the altercation.

Vicosa forced the woman to give him the keys to her 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, her cell phone, clothing and house phone. He held the woman captive for several hours while he made phone calls, police said.

Vicosa had two children with him. He told the victim that he was a former police officer and his wife was trying to take his children from him, police said.

Officers are searching for Robert Vicosa, who police say took his young daughters after a home-invasion robbery.

He then fled in the victim's car, taking his daughters with him.

This happened between 9 and 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, the affidavit states.

Through an investigation, police identified the man as Robert Vicosa, a former Baltimore County police officer. He is estranged from his wife, police said.

#MISSING ALERT!

Aaminah and Giana were last seen on November 14, 2021 in #York, #Pennsylvania. They may be in the company of an adult male relative. CAUTION: IF LOCATED, DO NOT APPROACH AND IMMEDIATELY CONTACT LAW ENFORCEMENT.https://t.co/04Qp8blJUn pic.twitter.com/Gw3FrHGf3e — NCMEC (@MissingKids) November 17, 2021

Police found a crashed 2015 black Acura TL, registered to a relative of Vicosa's longtime friend, on the property.

Meanwhile, officers found the stolen Jetta in the area of Elm Avenue and Lancaster Street in Red Lion. The woman's cell phone, a medicine bottle with Vicosa's name on it and other items were inside.

Police discovered Vicosa had made phone calls to the longtime friend, the affidavit states. She told police that Vicosa told her he needed help and to pick him up.

However, police described her as evasive and said she did not have the phone number that he used to contact her. She, too, is a suspect in the assault, police said.

Vicosa remains at large.

Police have issued several alerts since Tuesday in an attempt to find Vicosa and the missing daughters.

Check back as this is a developing story.

