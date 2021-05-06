Armed Fort Jackson soldier hijacked bus full of elementary school kids, officials say

Noah Feit
·2 min read

An armed soldier who ran off Fort Jackson was arrested Thursday morning after he boarded a bus full of elementary school children, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

None of the students were injured, and neither was the school bus driver, Lott said at a news conference held at the intersection of Alpine and Percival roads in Columbia.

The soldier, whose name has not been publicly released, was armed with a rifle when he got on a bus headed for Forest Lake Elementary School.

At about 7 a.m., a trainee in his third week at the U.S. Army installation left the base dressed in PT clothes, escaping military officials, according to Lott.

Initially, he tried to flag down cars on Interstate 77, before heading to Percival Road where he saw a bus picking up children at a bus stop, Lott said.

Along with the children, the trainee got onto the bus, and told the driver he didn’t want to hurt anybody, he wanted to be taken to the next town, according to Lott.

The trainee soon had the driver stop, and let the kids and driver off, the sheriff said. The trainee drove off, but soon abandoned the bus and left his rifle on board.

Lott said the area was quickly flooded by officers from his department, in addition to Columbia police officers and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, and the trainee was taken into custody.

“All the kids are safe. The bus driver is safe, and the bad guy has been apprehended, so there’s not any threats anymore,” Lott said.

Information on how and where the trainee was located was not made available.

He is facing multiple counts of kidnapping and other charges, according to Lott. There were 18 students on board the bus, the sheriff said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

