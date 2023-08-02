Armed fugitive who rammed several Pierce County patrol cars in escape attempt released on bail

An armed man arrested in July after he rammed several patrol cars in Pierce County, was released after posting just $30,000 bail, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

On July 27, Pierce County deputies, along with the FBI, Department of Corrections and Tacoma Police arrested a 33-year-old man who had two felony warrants for possession of illegal firearms.

Just after 3 p.m., the man was spotted at a gas station in the 8200 block of Pacific Avenue South in Tacoma.

A deputy turned on the emergency lights of his patrol car and drove towards the man’s car, which was parked at a gas pump.

The man put his own SUV in drive and drove into the patrol car. He then backed into the convenience store, which created a large hole in wall, then continued to drive into the patrol car and the building.

When another patrol car arrived, the man rammed that car too, several more times.

Eventually, once deputies had immobilized the man’s car, he was arrested.

When deputies searched the car, they found a loaded pistol, 82 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, and two stolen credit cards.

The man was charged with four counts of assault, malicious mischief, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Bail was set at $10,000. An additional $20,000 in bail was set for the two felony warrants.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the man posted the $30,000 bail Tuesday and was released.