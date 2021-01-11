Armed group ‘planning huge uprising’ in DC if Trump removed by 25th amendment, according to report
The FBI believes an armed group is planning a “huge uprising” in Washington DC if Donald Trump is removed by the 25th amendment, according to a report.
Investigators have been told that if "Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment a huge uprising will occur," says an FBI daily bulletin obtained by ABC News.
The FBI has also received information that pro-Trump extremists are also calling for the “storming” of state, federal and local government buildings and courthouses of the president is removed before Joe Biden’s inauguration.
"Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January," the bulletin reportedly states.
The news came as the US House of Representatives introduced articles of impeachment against Donald Trump following a pro-Trump insurrection at the Capitol on 6 January.
House Republicans blocked a measure calling on Mike Pence and the Trump cabinet to remove the president by invoking the 25th Amendment, delaying consideration until Tuesday.
House majority leader Steny Hoyer says that the House could vote on the impeachment articles as early as Wednesday, and immediately sending them to the Senate, reports CNN.
The National Parks Service says they have suspended tours of the Washington Monument until 24 January after receiving “credible threats” following last week’s riot.
The NPS says that the groups behind the mayhem have continued to threaten DC and the set-up for Joe Biden’s 20 January inauguration ceremony.
“The temporary closures are not of nature, magnitude or duration that will result in a 'significant alteration in the public use pattern,'” said Jeffrey P. Reinbold, superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks, in a statement.
“The closures will not adversely affect the park’s natural aesthetic or cultural values.”
