Armed group posing as police steal at car outside Hilton hotel, Tennessee cops say

An armed group of fake police officers stole a car outside a Hilton hotel in Tennessee, officials said.

The car owner was among those injured in the carjacking Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers shared a public safety announcement on Facebook after they said a group of about six people was spotted riding in two cars with weapons. The group members are accused of posing as cops and stealing a car before police responded at about 2:30 p.m.

The car was taken from outside a hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard, police told WATN and WHBQ.

In response to a request for comment, Hilton told McClatchy News the 27-floor hotel near Interstate 240 was independently owned. The hotel didn’t immediately share a statement with McClatchy News on Jan. 12.

“The victims had minor injuries and were treated on the scene,” police wrote in their Facebook post, which didn’t reveal how the car owner got hurt, the location of the reported carjacking or the types of weapons or vehicles officers believe were involved.

The Memphis Police Department didn’t share additional details with McClatchy News Jan. 12.

People with information about the case are asked to call police at 901-528-2274.

