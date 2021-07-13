Armed guard at Baltimore grocery store shoots 2 people, 1 dead

A man is dead and a woman injured after an armed security guard fired at them at a grocery store in Baltimore, Maryland, police said Tuesday.

Officers saw a man and woman with gunshot wounds while responding to reports of a shooting about 4:30 p.m. at the 6600 block of Reisterstown Road, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The grocery store belongs to chain retailer Giant Food, according to NBC affiliate WBAL.

Both the man and woman were taken to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead the scene. The woman, who was not identified, had a gunshot wound to the hand.

"Investigators have learned that both the male and female were shot by an armed security guard working in the grocery store after a physical altercation," police said.

The homicide team will take over the investigation, the statement noted.

Giant Food said it is "fully cooperating with the police in their investigation." The grocery chain declined to answer a question about whether it had a policy regarding armed guards at its locations, citing an ongoing investigation.