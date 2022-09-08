Armed guard shot in robbery that led to lockdown of Kaiser Permanente hospital in Bay Area

An armed guard was shot in a robbery Wednesday outside a Kaiser Permanente hospital in San Leandro, Calif., city police said.

The 60-year-old guard was exiting the hospital carrying a messenger bag of currency when he was shot by a person who police said ran to a waiting getaway car.

Police said the suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, Bay Area television station KTVU reported.

The hospital was locked down because of the shooting, but police said there was no active threat to the area.

The victim, a 40-year employee of GardaWorld, was in critical condition Wednesday evening, having suffered a gunshot wound to his back.

San Leandro police officials called the incident "tragic."

"Based on what we know at this time, this was a brazen daytime shooting on the Kaiser Hospital campus," said San Leandro police Lt. Matthew Barajas in a release. "We are grateful no one else was injured during the commission of this crime, but words cannot express how tragic this is."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.