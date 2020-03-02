An armed gunman held 70 people hostage in a Philippines mall for 10 hours before letting everyone go and holding an impromptu news conference

The gunman who took 70 people hostage at least a dozen people shows a grenade on a video call with a policeman, witnessed by members of the media outside a mall in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.

Eloisa Lopez / Reuters

In Manila, the capital of the Philippines, a disgruntled gunman claiming he had a live grenade took over a mall for 10 hours on Monday.

He held up to 70 people hostage and shot one person, who is now in stable condition.

Unusually, after releasing the hostages, he had an impromptu news conference for 20 minutes explaining why he took the mall hostage in the first place.

A disgruntled former security guard held dozens of people hostage in a mall in the Philippines on Monday. Afterwards he told journalists exactly why he'd done it in a bizarre press conference.

Archie Paray, 31, was recently fired from V-Mall in San Juan City, Manila, after failing to show up for work after security guards' shifts were changed. On Monday, he entered his former workplace, shot another security guard, then took up to 70 people hostage.

The mall was evacuated. Police and SWAT promptly arrived. The situation was taken seriously. Authorities wanted to avoid a repeat of several other deadly attacks in the Philippines in recent years.

For 10 hours, Paray communicated with the authorities and the media. He showed both the hostages and a grenade, via a video call. Police haven't confirmed he had a real grenade.

By the evening, all of the hostages were released unharmed. But what was unusual was that after releasing the hostages Paray was given a chance — 20 minutes — to voice his concerns to the media. He took journalists' questions and alleged that the mall's security was corrupt. He was then tackled by police and taken into custody.

Here's how it happened, in photos.

At about 10 a.m. on Monday morning, a former security guard named Archie Paray opened fire in V-Mall in San Juan City, based in the Philippine capital of Manila.

People gather outside the V-Mall where gunshots rang out inside, in Manila, Philippines, Monday, March 2, 2020. More





Aaron Favila / AP

Sources: The New York Times, Al Jazeera

Paray shot a security guard, who was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition. Then, he entered administrative offices on the second floor, and took between 30 and 70 people hostage. They were mostly employees.

People stand behind a police tape outside the V-Mall where gunshots rang out inside, in Manila, Philippines, Monday, March 2, 2020. More





Aaron Favila / AP

Sources: Al Jazeera, USA Today

Other people in the mall heard the shots and evacuated. Hundreds of shoppers and employees managed to get out. Police closed the mall off.

Police officers block the area outside Virra Mall where gunshots were fired, in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 2, 2020. More





Eloisa Lopez / Reuters

Sources: The New York Times, Al Jazeera

More than a dozen SWAT commandos swiftly surrounded the mall, armed with assault rifles.

Members of a police SWAT team arrive after a hostage situation was reported at a mall in suburban Manila in March 2, 2020. More





Ted Aljibe / AFP / Getty

Source: Time

In the Philippines, malls are a community center, filled with food courts, shopping, medical centers, and churches, according to Al Jazeera.