Armed Hartford drug dealer gets prison; his stash included fentanyl and crack

A Hartford man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to federal authorities.

Namir Walker, 23, also was sentenced by U.S. Circuit Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam in Bridgeport to two years of supervised release, according to federal authorities.

Authorities said East Hartford police arrested Walker on Oct. 26, 2021 after he was found “in possession of approximately 170 dose bags of fentanyl, approximately 18 grams of crack cocaine, and a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun.”

Walker also had previously had a Zigana, Model PX-9G2 pistol that was part of a shipment of 50 Zigana PX-9G2 pistols that was stolen from an R&L Carriers warehouse in South Windsor in August 2021, federal authorities said. “Investigators recovered the stolen Zigana pistol, and reviewed social media posts from mid-September 2021 in which Walker appears to offer to sell two stolen Zigana pistols to another individual in exchange for $1,800,” federal authorities said in a statement.

Walker has been in custody since he was arrested and he pleaded guilty in July to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Authorities said 14 of the 50 stolen firearms have been recovered.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the South Windsor and East Hartford police departments.