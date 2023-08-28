Armed home invaders steal several weapons, car keys, Hall County deputies say

Deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding a home invasion.

Hall County sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News that deputies received reports of a home invasion around 6 a.m. Wednesday on Casper Drive.

The homeowner told deputies that he answered a knock at his door, and two men pushed their way inside while a third suspect stayed outside the home.

According to the victim, the two men inside the home were armed and demanded the keys to a vehicle belonging to his brother.

When the men took the keys, they located the weapons stored inside the vehicle.

The homeowner said the suspects took three guns and the car keys. They did not take the car.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

The circumstances surrounding this case remain under investigation.

