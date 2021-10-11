'Armed insurrection': What weapons did the Capitol rioters carry?

'Armed insurrection': What weapons did the Capitol rioters carry?
Byron York
·8 min read

Recently, Scott MacFarlane, an NBC4 reporter in Washington who covers the Capitol riot prosecutions, tweeted, "As of tonight at least 65 of the Jan. 6 defendants have been charged with 'entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon.' A counterpunch to those who argued this didn't appear like 'an armed insurrection.'"

It was just a tweet, which, by definition, can't contain much information, but it left open the question: What weapons did they have? What were the arms in the "armed insurrection"?

The Justice Department maintains a website listing the defendants and the federal charges against them in the sprawling Jan. 6 investigation. At this moment, about 670 people have been charged, many of them with misdemeanors such as "Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building."

Of the cases involving weapons, there are four main charges: "Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon"; "Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon"; "Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon"; and "Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon."

Going through the Justice Department site, as well as some media databases, I counted 82 defendants who have been charged with at least one of those offenses. It's possible I missed a few, but I think they represent the vast majority of those who face weapons-related charges in the Capitol riot investigation. In each charge, prosecutors have specified the weapon the defendant is accused of using. Below is a list of all the defendants, and all the weapons:

DEFENDANT

WEAPON

ALAM, Zachary Jordan

Helmet

ALBERTS, Christopher Michael

Handgun (Alberts was arrested after the riot was over, at 7:25 p.m., on a street near the Capitol and was accused of having a firearm.)

BALLARD, Thomas John

Police baton

BARNETT, Richard

Stun gun, walking stick

BARNHART, Logan James

Baton, flagpole, crutch

BLACK, Joshua Matthew

Knife

BLAIR, David Alan

Flagpole, knife

BROCKHOFF, Nicholas James

Fire extinguisher

BYERLY, Alan William

Taser

CALDWELL, Daniel Ray

Pepper or mace spray

CAPUCCIO, Steven

Baton

CHRESTMAN, William

Ax handle

COFFEE, Luke Russell

Crutch

COFFMAN, Lonnie Leroy

Multiple firearms (Coffman is not charged with being on Capitol grounds; allegedly had two guns on his person, plus firearms in his truck parked on 1st Street SE in Washington D.C.)

COPELAND, Landon Kenneth

Metal fence

CUA, Bruno Joseph

Baton

DEMPSEY, David Nicholas

Crutch, metal pole, "lacrimal spray," and "club-like object"

EISENHART, Lisa Marie

Taser

FAIRLAMB, Scott Kevin

Baton

FOY, Michael Joseph

Hockey stick

GIESWEIN, Robert

Baseball bat, "aerosol irritant spray"

GOSSJANKOWSKI, Vitali

Taser

HARKRIDER, Alex Kirk

Tomahawk ax

IBRAHIM, Mark Sami

Firearm

JACKSON, Emanuel

Metal baseball bat

JAMES, Aaron

Shield

JENKINS, Shane Leedon

Tomahawk ax, flagpole, desk drawer, and "stick-like objects"

JENSEN, Douglas Austin

Knife

JOHNSON, Paul Russell

Metal crowd control barrier

JONES, Chad Barrett

Flagpole

JUDD, David Lee

Firecracker

KHATER, Julian Elie

Chemical spray (Accused of attacking Officer Brian Sicknick)

KLEIN, Federico Guillermo

Shield

KRAMER, Philip Edward

Snowboarding helmet, walking cane, Master Lock, climbing rope

LANG, Edward Jacob

Bat, shield

LANGUERAND, Nicholas

Traffic barrier, "stick-like objects"

LAZAR, Samuel

Chemical irritant

MCABEE, Ronald Colton

Baton, flagpole, crutch, and "reinforced gloves"

MCCAUGHEY, Patrick E. III

Shield

MCGREW, James Burton

Pole

MCHUGH, Sean Michael

Bear spray, "metal sign"

MCKELLOP, Jeffrey

Flagpole

MEREDITH, Cleveland Grover Jr.

Firearms (Meredith arrived in Washington after the riot was over but was charged with having three guns in his possession.)

MELLIS, Jonathan Gennaro

Stick

MILLER, Matthew Ryan

Fire extinguisher

MINK, Jorden Robert

Baseball bat

MUNAFO, Jonathan Joshua

Flagpole

MUNCHEL, Eric

Taser

NEEFE, Marshall

Wooden club, "metal sign frame"

NICHOLS, Ryan Taylor

Crowbar, pepper spray

OWENS, Grady Douglas

Skateboard

PADILLA, Joseph Lino

Flagpole, "large metal sign"

PALMER, Robert Scott

Fire extinguisher, "stick-like object"

PERKINS, Michael Steven

Flagpole

POLLOCK, Jonathan Daniel

Flagpole, riot shield

PONDER, Mark K.

Pole

POWELL, Rachel Marie

Ice ax, "large wooden pole"

QUAGLIN, Christopher Joseph

Shield, pepper spray

RANDOLPH, Stephen Chase

Metal crowd control barrier

REFFITT, Guy Wesley

Handgun

RODRIGUEZ, Daniel

Flagpole, "electroshock weapon"

RODRIGUEZ, Edward Francisco

Chemical irritant

SABOL, Jeffrey

Baton, flagpole, crutch

SAMSEL, Ryan Stephen

Metal crowd control barrier

SANFORD, Robert

Fire extinguisher

SCHAFFER, Jon

Bear spray

SCHWARTZ, Peter J.

Pepper spray

SILLS, Geoffrey William

Baton

SMITH, Charles Bradford

Knife

STAGER, Peter Francis

Baton, flagpole, crutch

STEVENS, Tristan Chandler

Shield

SULLIVAN, John Earle

Knife

TAAKE, Andrew Quentin

Pepper spray, metal whip

TANIOS, George Pierre

Chemical spray (Accused of attacking Officer Brian Sicknick)

TAYLOR, Russell

Knife

THOMPSON, Devlyn

Baton

WATSON, William

Pepper spray

WEBSTER, Thomas

Flagpole

WESTBURY, Isaac

Shield

WHITTON, Jack Wade

Baton, flagpole, crutch

WILSON, Duke Edward

Pipe

WORRELL, Christopher John

Pepper spray


A few observations on the list. First, on the issue of guns. Five suspects — Christopher Michael Alberts, Lonnie Leroy Coffman, Mark Sami Ibrahim, Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., and Guy Wesley Reffitt — are charged with possessing firearms. But none are charged with using them during the riot.

Alberts was arrested at 7:25 p.m., after the riot was over, when police enforcing the District of Columbia curfew suspected he had a handgun under his coat as he was leaving.

Coffman was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. after he told police that he was trying to get to his parked pickup truck. Officers found two handguns on Coffman's person and two more guns, along with possible bomb-making materials, in the truck.

Ibrahim was a Drug Enforcement Administration agent who had given his notice to resign and was on personal leave on Jan. 6; at the riot, he was carrying his DEA-issued badge and pistol.

Meredith was not in Washington at all for the riot. He arrived later that evening after allegedly texting a threatening message about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Meredith told police that "he had two firearms in his truck, and he knew that he was not supposed to have the firearms in Washington, DC. Therefore, he moved the firearms to his trailer," according to court documents. Officers found a handgun, a rifle, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in the trailer.

Finally, court papers say Reffitt had a handgun on his person on Jan. 6.

So, those are the gun cases. Many observers have pointed out that other rioters surely had guns. Since so few were arrested and searched at the scene, that is impossible to know. But it's certainly possible. What is more certain is that none of the suspects fired any guns at any point during the riot. The only shot that was fired during that time was by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, who shot and killed rioter Ashli Babbitt as she tried to force her way into an area near the House chamber.

As for the rest of the weapons, six defendants are charged with having a knife, although none are accused of using the weapon on another person. Five defendants are accused of having a Taser or stun gun. Three are charged with having an ax. Four are charged with having a baseball bat. Seven are charged with having a crutch. Eleven are charged with having a baton of some sort. Thirteen are accused of having some sort of pepper or other irritant spray. Nineteen are charged with having a pole, usually a pole for the flags they carried. Eight are accused of having a shield, several of them police shields they apparently took at the scene.

Some of the weapons were obviously brought with the intention of being in a fight. Others were clearly improvised on the spur of the moment; in one case, the deadly or dangerous weapon used was a desk drawer. In another, it was a traffic barrier. In yet another, it was a helmet. That doesn't mean those objects could not be dangerous; one could beat a person to death with a desk drawer. But it does suggest the rioter did not arrive at the Capitol bent on armed insurrection.

In addition, the overall numbers are relatively small. Eighty-two people charged with weapons-related offenses, out of how many? That is about 12% of the 670 or so currently charged. And 670 is smaller than the total number of rioters on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. Does that amount to an "armed insurrection"? Especially when just five people have been charged with possessing firearms, the weapon of choice for modern armed insurrectionists, and one of them didn't arrive until after it was all over, and none of them fired the weapons, even in the intensity of the physical struggle that day?

And that is the problem with the "armed insurrection" talking point. By any current American standard of civil disorder, what happened on Jan. 6 was a riot. There were some instigators, and there were many more followers. A small number were anticipating a fight, probably with antifa. And as the day went on, some people lost their heads and did things they should regret for a very long time. But a look at the Justice Department prosecutions simply does not make the case that it was an "armed insurrection."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Capitol, Riots, January 6, Crime, Department of Justice

Original Author: Byron York

Original Location: 'Armed insurrection': What weapons did the Capitol rioters carry?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boston Marathon bombing victims split on death penalty in U.S. Supreme Court case

    Liz Norden and Mikey Borgard both suffered when two bombs exploded at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon, sending shrapnel through a crowd of hundreds of people. Borgard sustained hearing loss and a brain injury. Yet they and others affected by the attack that killed three people and wounded 264 more disagree about whether convicted bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should be executed - a question the U.S. Supreme Court will consider on Wednesday when the justices hear the U.S. government's bid to reinstate his death sentence.

  • California's 'Surf City USA' beach reopens after oil spill

    Surfers and swimmers returned to the waves Monday at a popular Southern California beach that was shut for more than a week after an undersea pipeline leaked crude oil into the ocean. The reopening of Huntington Beach — dubbed “Surf City USA” — came far sooner than many expected after a putrid smell blanketed the coast and blobs of crude began washing ashore. City and state park officials decided to reopen the shoreline in Huntington Beach after water quality tests revealed no detectable levels of oil-associated toxins in the ocean.

  • Abcarian: A warning from Adam Schiff: Trump's assault on democracy is far from over

    In his first book, 'Midnight in Washington,' the lead prosecutor in Trump's first impeachment trial relives our shared national trauma.

  • Afghans seeking travel papers crowd passport office

    Crowds of people gathered outside Afghanistan's Kabul passport office on Sunday morning, desperate to get travel documents.Taliban authorities began issuing passports to citizens again earlier last week....following months of delays that hampered efforts of those trying to flee the country, after the Islamist group seized control in August.Taliban security officials tried to keep order as applicants became frustrated with the chaos.This man said passport office officials announced they would distribute some 25,000 passports to the people.He started queuing for his at 4:00 am, and said there has been a lack of order and discipline.The Taliban's interior ministry spokesman said last week that those thousands of applicants had reached the final stage of paying for passports, and that roughly 100,000 applications were pending.Poverty and hunger have worsened since the Islamist movement took over Afghanistan.The United Nations also says half a million people have been displaced in recent months.Adding that the number will only grow if health services, schools and the economy break down.

  • SUNDAY ‘NOIRE: Wearing Red Lipstick Is An Act Of Resistance For Black Women

    In all of its boldness, red lipstick is an act of resistance when worn by Black women.

  • 2 men guilty of lawyer's murder that shocked the Netherlands

    Two men were convicted Monday and sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of a Dutch lawyer who represented a witness in a high-profile criminal case against suspected gangland bosses, a slaying that shocked the nation and sparked calls for a tougher crackdown on organized crime. The lawyer, 44-year-old Derk Wiersum, was gunned down on Sept. 18, 2019, outside his home in Amsterdam by a man who then fled in a getaway car that was waiting nearby. Police found DNA traces of both defendants in the getaway car and other vehicles used in the days before the shooting to monitor Wiersum's movements.

  • California coronavirus death toll tops 70,000 as cases fall

    California's coronavirus death toll reached another once unfathomable milestone — 70,000 people — on Monday as the state emerges from the latest infection surge with the lowest rate of new cases among all states.

  • Deontay Wilder: ‘I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough’

    Deontay Wilder: "I did my best, but it wasn't good enough."

  • Person dead following exchange of gunfire with Baltimore County police after alleged robbery in Woodlawn

    Baltimore County police officials say at least one person who exchanged gunfire with officers is dead after authorities responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the Woodlawn area early Monday morning. Just after 2 a.m. officers were sent to the 6700 block of Windsor Mill Road for an armed robbery, authorities said. Police said Monday morning that a preliminary investigation showed at least one ...

  • Afghan women have a long history of taking leadership and fighting for their rights

    Afghan women hold 'silent' protests in Kabul against repressive measures under the Taliban regime Bilal Guler/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesEver since the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan, the question in much of the Western media has been, “What will happen to the women of Afghanistan?” Indeed, this is an important concern that merits international attention. The Taliban has already imposed many restrictions on women. At the same time, however, much of the Western media coverage appears to be re

  • Proud Boys have protested this NC school district. School board calls them ‘racist.’

    The Orange County school board is scheduled to discuss a resolution opposing the “hostile and racist behavior” of the Proud Boys.

  • Werner double sees Germany qualify for Qatar World Cup

    Germany continued their spotless record under new coach Hansi Flick and secured qualification for the 2022 World Cup as Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored twice in a 4-0 rout of North Macedonia on Monday.

  • 3 takeaways: Lakers blown out by Suns in Game 4 of preseason

    Three things that stood out from the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in their second matchup of the preseason.

  • Denmark to ban violent offenders from night-life 'no go' zones

    Police in Copenhagen have set up four "no go" zones aimed at barring violent offenders from popular night-life areas in a bid to reduce violence in a country known for its low crime rates. Under a new law, Danish courts can exclude people convicted of violent crime from "night life zones" set up by police, effectively controlling after-dark access to whole streets popular with partygoers. "We have definitely got a new tool, a tool that affects the few, but which helps the many," Copenhagen police inspector Tommy Laursen told Reuters.

  • U.S., Russia lift targeted sanctions to allow State Department's No. 3 to visit Moscow

    The U.S. and Russia have both agreed to lift targeted sanctions against each other in order to enable Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to travel to Moscow this week, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The U.S. passed a spate of sanctions against Russia this year and relations between the two powers are strained. Nuland, the third-ranking State Department official, will meet with senior Russian officials this week to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues, per the State Department.St

  • Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards set to meet at final pay-per-view of the year at UFC 269

    A big welterweight matchup between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards has been added to UFC 269.

  • Democrats face midterms double threat with voters of color

    A progressive group warns Democrats they're facing a "double threat" heading into the midterms: voters of color aren't supporting Democratic candidates at the same rates, and the Republican Party is inspiring first-time voters of color to turn out and support it instead.Why it matters: Democrats may control the White House and both chambers of Congress now, but history shows their party is set to lose seats next cycle. These latest findings question their strength with Black, Latino and AAPI vot

  • 'It's irrelevant': Stacey Abrams brushes aside Trump mockingly endorsing her in order to needle Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp

    "His posture is not relevant to the work that I'm doing or to the positions I take," Abrams said of Trump's invocation of her name at GOP rallies.

  • Kathryn Hahn is Getting Her Own WandaVision Spin-off

    Disney Plus and Marvel Studios are developing a series centered on Hahn's witch Agatha Harkness.

  • Wildlife officers in Colorado remove tire stuck around elk's neck for two years

    A bull elk in Colorado is no longer stuck in unconventional a-tire thanks to the work of two wildlife officers.