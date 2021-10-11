'Armed insurrection': What weapons did the Capitol rioters carry?

Recently, Scott MacFarlane, an NBC4 reporter in Washington who covers the Capitol riot prosecutions, tweeted, "As of tonight at least 65 of the Jan. 6 defendants have been charged with 'entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon.' A counterpunch to those who argued this didn't appear like 'an armed insurrection.'"

It was just a tweet, which, by definition, can't contain much information, but it left open the question: What weapons did they have? What were the arms in the "armed insurrection"?

The Justice Department maintains a website listing the defendants and the federal charges against them in the sprawling Jan. 6 investigation. At this moment, about 670 people have been charged, many of them with misdemeanors such as "Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building."

Of the cases involving weapons, there are four main charges: "Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon"; "Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon"; "Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon"; and "Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon."

Going through the Justice Department site, as well as some media databases, I counted 82 defendants who have been charged with at least one of those offenses. It's possible I missed a few, but I think they represent the vast majority of those who face weapons-related charges in the Capitol riot investigation. In each charge, prosecutors have specified the weapon the defendant is accused of using. Below is a list of all the defendants, and all the weapons:

DEFENDANT WEAPON ALAM, Zachary Jordan Helmet ALBERTS, Christopher Michael Handgun (Alberts was arrested after the riot was over, at 7:25 p.m., on a street near the Capitol and was accused of having a firearm.) BALLARD, Thomas John Police baton BARNETT, Richard Stun gun, walking stick BARNHART, Logan James Baton, flagpole, crutch BLACK, Joshua Matthew Knife BLAIR, David Alan Flagpole, knife BROCKHOFF, Nicholas James Fire extinguisher BYERLY, Alan William Taser CALDWELL, Daniel Ray Pepper or mace spray CAPUCCIO, Steven Baton CHRESTMAN, William Ax handle COFFEE, Luke Russell Crutch COFFMAN, Lonnie Leroy Multiple firearms (Coffman is not charged with being on Capitol grounds; allegedly had two guns on his person, plus firearms in his truck parked on 1st Street SE in Washington D.C.) COPELAND, Landon Kenneth Metal fence CUA, Bruno Joseph Baton DEMPSEY, David Nicholas Crutch, metal pole, "lacrimal spray," and "club-like object" EISENHART, Lisa Marie Taser FAIRLAMB, Scott Kevin Baton FOY, Michael Joseph Hockey stick GIESWEIN, Robert Baseball bat, "aerosol irritant spray" GOSSJANKOWSKI, Vitali Taser HARKRIDER, Alex Kirk Tomahawk ax IBRAHIM, Mark Sami Firearm JACKSON, Emanuel Metal baseball bat JAMES, Aaron Shield JENKINS, Shane Leedon Tomahawk ax, flagpole, desk drawer, and "stick-like objects" JENSEN, Douglas Austin Knife JOHNSON, Paul Russell Metal crowd control barrier JONES, Chad Barrett Flagpole JUDD, David Lee Firecracker KHATER, Julian Elie Chemical spray (Accused of attacking Officer Brian Sicknick) KLEIN, Federico Guillermo Shield KRAMER, Philip Edward Snowboarding helmet, walking cane, Master Lock, climbing rope LANG, Edward Jacob Bat, shield LANGUERAND, Nicholas Traffic barrier, "stick-like objects" LAZAR, Samuel Chemical irritant MCABEE, Ronald Colton Baton, flagpole, crutch, and "reinforced gloves" MCCAUGHEY, Patrick E. III Shield MCGREW, James Burton Pole MCHUGH, Sean Michael Bear spray, "metal sign" MCKELLOP, Jeffrey Flagpole MEREDITH, Cleveland Grover Jr. Firearms (Meredith arrived in Washington after the riot was over but was charged with having three guns in his possession.) MELLIS, Jonathan Gennaro Stick MILLER, Matthew Ryan Fire extinguisher MINK, Jorden Robert Baseball bat MUNAFO, Jonathan Joshua Flagpole MUNCHEL, Eric Taser NEEFE, Marshall Wooden club, "metal sign frame" NICHOLS, Ryan Taylor Crowbar, pepper spray OWENS, Grady Douglas Skateboard PADILLA, Joseph Lino Flagpole, "large metal sign" PALMER, Robert Scott Fire extinguisher, "stick-like object" PERKINS, Michael Steven Flagpole POLLOCK, Jonathan Daniel Flagpole, riot shield PONDER, Mark K. Pole POWELL, Rachel Marie Ice ax, "large wooden pole" QUAGLIN, Christopher Joseph Shield, pepper spray RANDOLPH, Stephen Chase Metal crowd control barrier REFFITT, Guy Wesley Handgun RODRIGUEZ, Daniel Flagpole, "electroshock weapon" RODRIGUEZ, Edward Francisco Chemical irritant SABOL, Jeffrey Baton, flagpole, crutch SAMSEL, Ryan Stephen Metal crowd control barrier SANFORD, Robert Fire extinguisher SCHAFFER, Jon Bear spray SCHWARTZ, Peter J. Pepper spray SILLS, Geoffrey William Baton SMITH, Charles Bradford Knife STAGER, Peter Francis Baton, flagpole, crutch STEVENS, Tristan Chandler Shield SULLIVAN, John Earle Knife TAAKE, Andrew Quentin Pepper spray, metal whip TANIOS, George Pierre Chemical spray (Accused of attacking Officer Brian Sicknick) TAYLOR, Russell Knife THOMPSON, Devlyn Baton WATSON, William Pepper spray WEBSTER, Thomas Flagpole WESTBURY, Isaac Shield WHITTON, Jack Wade Baton, flagpole, crutch WILSON, Duke Edward Pipe WORRELL, Christopher John Pepper spray



A few observations on the list. First, on the issue of guns. Five suspects — Christopher Michael Alberts, Lonnie Leroy Coffman, Mark Sami Ibrahim, Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., and Guy Wesley Reffitt — are charged with possessing firearms. But none are charged with using them during the riot.

Story continues

Alberts was arrested at 7:25 p.m., after the riot was over, when police enforcing the District of Columbia curfew suspected he had a handgun under his coat as he was leaving.

Coffman was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. after he told police that he was trying to get to his parked pickup truck. Officers found two handguns on Coffman's person and two more guns, along with possible bomb-making materials, in the truck.

Ibrahim was a Drug Enforcement Administration agent who had given his notice to resign and was on personal leave on Jan. 6; at the riot, he was carrying his DEA-issued badge and pistol.

Meredith was not in Washington at all for the riot. He arrived later that evening after allegedly texting a threatening message about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Meredith told police that "he had two firearms in his truck, and he knew that he was not supposed to have the firearms in Washington, DC. Therefore, he moved the firearms to his trailer," according to court documents. Officers found a handgun, a rifle, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in the trailer.

Finally, court papers say Reffitt had a handgun on his person on Jan. 6.

So, those are the gun cases. Many observers have pointed out that other rioters surely had guns. Since so few were arrested and searched at the scene, that is impossible to know. But it's certainly possible. What is more certain is that none of the suspects fired any guns at any point during the riot. The only shot that was fired during that time was by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, who shot and killed rioter Ashli Babbitt as she tried to force her way into an area near the House chamber.

As for the rest of the weapons, six defendants are charged with having a knife, although none are accused of using the weapon on another person. Five defendants are accused of having a Taser or stun gun. Three are charged with having an ax. Four are charged with having a baseball bat. Seven are charged with having a crutch. Eleven are charged with having a baton of some sort. Thirteen are accused of having some sort of pepper or other irritant spray. Nineteen are charged with having a pole, usually a pole for the flags they carried. Eight are accused of having a shield, several of them police shields they apparently took at the scene.

Some of the weapons were obviously brought with the intention of being in a fight. Others were clearly improvised on the spur of the moment; in one case, the deadly or dangerous weapon used was a desk drawer. In another, it was a traffic barrier. In yet another, it was a helmet. That doesn't mean those objects could not be dangerous; one could beat a person to death with a desk drawer. But it does suggest the rioter did not arrive at the Capitol bent on armed insurrection.

In addition, the overall numbers are relatively small. Eighty-two people charged with weapons-related offenses, out of how many? That is about 12% of the 670 or so currently charged. And 670 is smaller than the total number of rioters on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. Does that amount to an "armed insurrection"? Especially when just five people have been charged with possessing firearms, the weapon of choice for modern armed insurrectionists, and one of them didn't arrive until after it was all over, and none of them fired the weapons, even in the intensity of the physical struggle that day?

And that is the problem with the "armed insurrection" talking point. By any current American standard of civil disorder, what happened on Jan. 6 was a riot. There were some instigators, and there were many more followers. A small number were anticipating a fight, probably with antifa. And as the day went on, some people lost their heads and did things they should regret for a very long time. But a look at the Justice Department prosecutions simply does not make the case that it was an "armed insurrection."



Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Capitol, Riots, January 6, Crime, Department of Justice

Original Author: Byron York

Original Location: 'Armed insurrection': What weapons did the Capitol rioters carry?