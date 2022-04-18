Armed intruder disguised as police officer is shot, killed by resident, PA cops say

A 25-year-old shot and killed one of two men who broke into his home on Sunday, April 17, Pennsylvania police say.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in northeast Philadelphia, where police say two armed suspects forced their way into the home.

One of the suspects had a fake badge to disguise himself as a police officer, WCAU reported.

“They (were attempting to tie) his hands with zip ties around his back and threatened to kill him if he made any sudden moves,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI. “That’s when our victim realized these individuals were not police officers.” The man was able to free his hands from the ties, according to the news station.

The resident retrieved a gun and fired at the police impersonator, striking him in the head, arm and chest, police said in a news release. The other suspect fled and police are still looking for him as of the afternoon of Monday, April 18.

The injured suspect was taken by police to a Philadelphia hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:19 p.m. April 17, according to police. His identity has not been disclosed, but WCAU reported he is a 35-year-old.

Police said the 25-year-old resident of the home is not facing charges, as he has a license to carry.

