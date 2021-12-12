'Armed intruder' reported at Kennesaw State University

Dec. 12—An "armed intruder" was reported at Kennesaw State University just before 5 p.m. Saturday, with students and staff receiving an alert telling them to take shelter.

The alert did not specify where the intruder had been reported nor the weapon he or she had been armed with.

A spokesperson for the Cobb police department said Cobb police had not responded to any incidents at KSU, and referred questions to university police.

Kennesaw police also referred questions to the university, whose police force is independent of the city's. University police did not immediately return an email seeking comment Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.