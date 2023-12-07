Armed intruder surprises couple and is shot to death inside apartment, Texas cops say

An armed intruder was shot to death after surprising a Texas couple inside their apartment, officials told news outlets.

Deputies responded to a call about the shooting at an apartment complex on Houston’s north side in the afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 6, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The intruder apparently entered the apartment through the unlocked front door when nobody was there but was still inside when the couple arrived home at about 5 p.m., KTRK reported. The boyfriend encountered the man, pulled out a gun and shot him, according to investigators.

First responders arrived at the scene and took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.

Deputies said the man had a handgun with him when he was fatally shot, KHOU reported.

It’s unlikely charges will be filed against the couple, officials told the outlet.

Bus rider fatally hits man racially harassing him and won’t be charged, PA officials say

Boyfriend finds teacher and mom of 2 shot dead outside her home, Ohio officials say

Woman stabbed then dumped in pasture is found alive, Texas cops say. Man arrested