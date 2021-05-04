Armed intruder who tried to drive into CIA headquarters shot after standoff

Police cars are seen outside the CIA headquarters's gate after an attempted intrusion earlier in the day in Langley, Virginia, on May 3, 2021 (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

An armed intruder who tried to drive into the CIA headquarters in Virginia was shot after a standoff that lasted several hours.

The man was shot by FBI agents after getting out of his car and brandishing a weapon, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

The suspect earlier tried to drive onto the CIA campus at Langley, Virginia, without security access and was stopped by armed guards at the gates.

During negotiations with the driver his car was pushed out of the way and it was some time after that the man got out of his car and was shot.

Officials say the man, who has not been named, was transported at an area hospital, but the extent of is injuries have not been made public.

Sources told NBC News that the man has mental health issues and has tried to gain access to the CIA compound multiple times before.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the FBI said in a statement.

Earlier in the day the CIA had acknowledged that they were “addressing a security situation just outside the secure perimeter of CIA Headquarters by our main gate. Our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved.”

