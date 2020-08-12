Armed intruder trying to steal two dogs is shot by resident, Nebraska police say

The resident of a Nebraska home shot an intruder trying to steal two dogs from the property Tuesday night, police say.

Terrion Richardson, 29, told police that an armed man broke into his Omaha home and tried to “forcefully steal two dogs,” KPTM reported.

Officials did not indicate the breeds of the two dogs.

Richardson told police he disarmed the suspect and shot him, according to KETV.

Not long after, a man who’d been shot walked into an area hospital, police said. He was identified as the suspect, according to the outlet.

Police arrested Demetrion Washington, 29, after he was treated for his injuries and released, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

He’s charged with attempted robbery, according to KPTM.

Court records indicate he’s awaiting trial for a felony robbery case and a felony criminal impersonation case, according to the World-Herald.