Armed intruders wearing Amazon delivery uniforms force their way into home, CT cops say

A home invasion ensued after two armed intruders wearing Amazon delivery uniforms forced their way inside, police in Connecticut said.

They were also carrying a package, according to the Milford police department.

The two suspects broke into a home after a person opened the door to accept the package on Jan. 10, police said in a Facebook post that same day.

It’s unclear whether the intruders took anything from the home. Detectives are currently investigating the invasion.

They are seen wearing light blue Amazon vests in surveillance footage captured and shared by WFSB.

When the resident opened the door for one of the suspects holding the package, a struggle can partly be seen in the video as the package falls to the floor. Then, screams can be heard.

Another person appeared to be present during the invasion, according to the video that shows two Amazon uniform-wearing suspects hop in a vehicle as another person wearing all black gets in the driver’s seat.

In a separate post, police described it as “an isolated incident.”

The two intruders don’t work for Amazon, company spokesperson Loni Monroe told McClatchy News in a statement.

“We are glad the family is safe after this horrible incident,” the statement said. “We take these matters seriously and are working with law enforcement as they continue to investigate.”

McClatchy News has reached out to police for further information.

Milford is located about 50 miles southwest of Hartford

15-year-old out walking family dog found shot to death in Texas neighborhood, cops say

Girlfriend, baby killed as man escaping police at 130 mph hits semi, Indiana cops say

Puppy dropped outside animal control building on frigid night later died, SC cops say

Judge had side gig officiating New Orleans weddings. Legal trouble followed, feds say