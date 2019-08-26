Armed Jewel Thieves Rob New York Diamond District Store Popular With Rappers, Celebrities

A high-end New York City jewelry store, whose customers reportedly include rappers and celebrities, was robbed Sunday afternoon in broad daylight.

🚨WANTED for a Robbery on 8/25/2019 at 12:02 P.M. Inside of 28 W. 47th St. @NYPDMTN #Manhattan #Midtown Seen them? Reward for info up to $2500! ☎️Call us at 1-800-577-TIPS or go to https://t.co/MoYB90aDa9. ALL tips are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/JyJRneK4GH — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 26, 2019

Three men had entered Avianne & Co in New York City’s Diamond District, an area in Midtown Manhattan known for its cluster of jewelry stores and dealers, around noon. At first, they asked about buying jewelry, according to the New York Police Department. Then, however, two of them pulled out their guns and forced four people in the store to a back room, where they were zip-tied and duct taped. An employee later got loose and called 911, according to a police report.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The thieves stole jewelry from the safes and display cases before fleeing eastbound. Security footage released from the scene appears to show clear pictures of all three men’s faces, and police are appealing for help identifying them.

One of three men involved in a robbery of a New York City jewelry store on Sunday | New York Police Department More

