Armed juveniles captured in Ambridge, cause temporary lockdowns in schools

AMBRIDGE — After a chase through the borough, two armed juveniles are in police custody Tuesday evening.

Beaver County Emergency Services announced the two suspects were in Ambridge around 2 p.m. Tuesday, causing a temporary lockdown of the Ambridge Area schools before the end of the school day.

According to police, the two juveniles were firing shots in Old Economy Village before officers arrived on the scene. When police arrived, the two juveniles fled the scene. During initial investigations, police found that no one was injured at the scene.

The post describes the suspects as a white male and a Hispanic male both in hoodies, with one suspect wearing neon green shoes. Residents were advised that the duo was armed and dangerous and to call officers immediately if the suspects were spotted.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Ambridge police officers apprehended the suspects at the Locust Street Apartments and they were taken into custody. The schools were then removed from the lockdown, allowing students to return home.

At this time, police have not announced what charges are against the two suspects or released their names.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Police chase leads to the arrest of two armed suspects in Ambridge